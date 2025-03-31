New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 132,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $49,599,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,186,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $78,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 7,536.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,114,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $103,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,208 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.03.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Stock Down 4.7 %

LYFT opened at $11.57 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.