New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Compass Point downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

