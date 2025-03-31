New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.70. 597,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 613,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

New Found Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Boyle bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,875.00. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.