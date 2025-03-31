New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYMTN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

