Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF remained flat at $22.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12.
About Nippon Electric Glass
