Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF remained flat at $22.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glass making machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glass substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

