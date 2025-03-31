NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 58,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Up 18.5 %

NASDAQ NLSP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 122,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

