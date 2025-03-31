Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $811,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,719,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $232.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

