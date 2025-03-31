Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.82 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $106.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

