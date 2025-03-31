Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.75 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,977,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,898,000 after purchasing an additional 733,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $488,531,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after buying an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

