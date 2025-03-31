Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.23 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 13.4% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in General Mills by 53.5% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,015,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

