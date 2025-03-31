Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 966 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Republic Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Republic Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE RSG opened at $238.37 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.92 and a fifty-two week high of $241.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

