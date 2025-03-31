Norges Bank Makes New $170.73 Million Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,758,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,732,000. Norges Bank owned 0.53% of United Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 123,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 77,061 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $70.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.72. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

