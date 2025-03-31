Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 521,516 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 521,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,420,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,039,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after purchasing an additional 265,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,905,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after purchasing an additional 87,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,427,000 after purchasing an additional 86,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $280.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.18 and its 200 day moving average is $366.05. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $266.75 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

