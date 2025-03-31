Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%.
Nortech Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $9.85 on Monday. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $27.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nortech Systems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nortech Systems
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Lululemon Pulls Back Into Classic Dip-Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cintas Delivers Earnings Beat, Signals More Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.