Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. The trade was a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,410. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $71.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -202.91, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.