Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.79.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
Read Our Latest Report on Nutanix
Insider Activity at Nutanix
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nutanix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $71.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -202.91, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $79.99.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutanix
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.