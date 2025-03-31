Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutriband

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nutriband stock. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Haven Private LLC owned 0.10% of Nutriband as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutriband Trading Down 4.7 %

NTRB stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nutriband in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

