Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 80,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,686. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,080 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

