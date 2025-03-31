Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE JRI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 80,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,686. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
