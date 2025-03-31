Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,900 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NXU Stock Down 12.5 %

NASDAQ NXU traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.66. 156,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,763. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -2.55. NXU has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. NXU had a negative return on equity of 219.40% and a negative net margin of 5,280.30%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter.

About NXU

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

