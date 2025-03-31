O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 55,307 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,307 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 295,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 108,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 597,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $364,000.

MUB opened at $105.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.58 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

