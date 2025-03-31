O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,003 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Celestica worth $25,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Celestica by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

In related news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 83,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $10,171,128.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,910.72. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $2,468,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $176,134.32. This represents a 93.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLS opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.07.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

