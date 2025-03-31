O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $22.96 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 110.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CSL opened at $342.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.53. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $321.93 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

