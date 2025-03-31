O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 346,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $273.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

