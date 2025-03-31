OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Up 55.1% in March

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OceanPal Stock Performance

OP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. 7,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.52. OceanPal has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Get OceanPal alerts:

About OceanPal

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.