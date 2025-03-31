OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Up 55.1% in March

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OceanPal Stock Performance
OP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. 7,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.52. OceanPal has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.
