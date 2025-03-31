Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $22.37. 4,256,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,673,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKLO shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Oklo Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.28.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth about $657,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,753,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

