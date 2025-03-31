OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,013,312 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.42% of OneMain worth $150,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of OneMain by 675.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 466.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

