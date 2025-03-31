Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$35.42 and last traded at C$36.18, with a volume of 239037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.17.

Open Text Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.50. The company has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada’s University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, presentations). The company is based in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.