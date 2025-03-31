Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Short Interest Up 51.0% in March

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,100 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 610,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of ONL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 486,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,878. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 50.76%.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

In other Orion Office REIT news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $257,670.45. This trade represents a 57.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell bought 12,000 shares of Orion Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,859.60. The trade was a 4.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 61,446 shares of company stock worth $147,092. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 561,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

