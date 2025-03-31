Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $102.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average is $110.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

