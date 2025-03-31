Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 13,059 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 1.05% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,618,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 366,332 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,381,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 331,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 99,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 594,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 233,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $31.75.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

