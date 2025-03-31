Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,275 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,764,000 after buying an additional 1,378,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,533,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after buying an additional 536,610 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,463,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,033,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.