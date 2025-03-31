Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,123,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,539,000 after purchasing an additional 148,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 403,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.1 %

TXRH stock opened at $171.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.75 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.78.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $454,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

