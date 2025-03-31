Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,374,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 822,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,620,000 after buying an additional 50,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $4,869,162.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,770,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,100,230.40. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $90,685.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,116,646.45. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,270,894 shares of company stock valued at $317,578,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.9 %

ABNB opened at $120.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average is $133.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $166.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.