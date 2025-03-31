Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $247.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.84. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $183.58 and a 52-week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.