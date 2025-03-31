Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,062 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,843 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,553 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $849,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 286,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $63,374,000 after purchasing an additional 185,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $189.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $188.85 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.93.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

