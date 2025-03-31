Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 797 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 17,304.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $175,978,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $129.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average of $132.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

