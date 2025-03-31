Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Sells $65,192.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $65,192.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,364.88. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ouster Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE OUST opened at $9.54 on Monday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $474.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OUST. Northland Capmk upgraded Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 75,470 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ouster by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Ouster by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ouster by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

