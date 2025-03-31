Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $5.78.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
