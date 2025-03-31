Partners in Financial Planning Acquires New Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in UDR by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Truist Financial cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.
UDR Price Performance
UDR stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $47.55.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UDR Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 688.00%.
Insider Activity at UDR
In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
UDR Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
