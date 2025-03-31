Partners in Financial Planning Buys Shares of 18,773 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
