Partners in Financial Planning Invests $1.06 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,964,000. Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

