Partners in Financial Planning Invests $207,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after buying an additional 411,579 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,099 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

DIA opened at $415.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $434.29 and a 200-day moving average of $431.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.