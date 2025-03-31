Partners in Financial Planning Invests $267,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 122,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $188.79 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.16 and a 200 day moving average of $195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

