Partners in Financial Planning Invests $36.54 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 764,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,542,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.5% of Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,738,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,446,000 after purchasing an additional 931,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after buying an additional 4,757,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

