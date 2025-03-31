Partners in Financial Planning Makes New $617,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

