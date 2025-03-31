Partners in Financial Planning Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,703,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Partners in Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Partners in Financial Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $252.97 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day moving average is $279.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

