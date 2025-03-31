Partners in Financial Planning Takes $227,000 Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,953,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,492,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,214,000 after buying an additional 130,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after buying an additional 270,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after acquiring an additional 309,519 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 59.39%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.