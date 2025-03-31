Partners in Financial Planning Takes $390,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IVW opened at $92.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

