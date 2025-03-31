Partners in Financial Planning Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 21,848 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 159.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.67 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

