Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Up 62.9% in March

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 45,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Peraso Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of PRSO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.74. 37,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,029. Peraso has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62.
About Peraso
