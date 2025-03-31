Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Up 62.9% in March

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 45,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Peraso Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PRSO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.74. 37,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,029. Peraso has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

