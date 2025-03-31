Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Insider Buys A$159,424.00 in Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Jones acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$19.93 ($12.53) per share, with a total value of A$159,424.00 ($100,266.67).

Perpetual Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Perpetual Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Perpetual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.03%.

About Perpetual

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

